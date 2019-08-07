Merus N.V. (MRUS) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) Contrasting side by side

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 12 0.00 N/A -1.23 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merus N.V. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and ProQR Therapeutics N.V. (NASDAQ:PRQR)’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0.00% -53.9% -43.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has a Current Ratio of 10.1 while its Quick Ratio is 10.1. ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table given features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 0 0 1 3.00

Merus N.V. has a consensus price target of $21.8, and a 40.65% upside potential. Competitively the average price target of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. is $20, which is potential 128.57% upside. The data from earlier shows that analysts belief suggest that ProQR Therapeutics N.V. seems more appealing than Merus N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 68.5% of ProQR Therapeutics N.V. are owned by institutional investors. Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders are 30.47%. Comparatively, ProQR Therapeutics N.V. has 20% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% ProQR Therapeutics N.V. 5.15% -6.99% -20.18% -41.23% 32.03% -44.36%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while ProQR Therapeutics N.V. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats ProQR Therapeutics N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. Its lead product candidate includes QR-010, a RNA-based oligonucleotide used for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; QR-110, an oligonucleotide that is designed to treat Leber's congenital amaurosis; and QR-313, a single-stranded oligonucleotide used for the treatment of epidermolysis bullosa. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Leiden, the Netherlands.