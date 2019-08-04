Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) Contrasting side by side

We are contrasting Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Neurotrope Inc. (NASDAQ:NTRP) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Neurotrope Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.47 0.00

Demonstrates Merus N.V. and Neurotrope Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and Neurotrope Inc.’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Neurotrope Inc. 0.00% -77.2% -70.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.4. The Current Ratio of rival Neurotrope Inc. is 23.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 23.1. Neurotrope Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

The table shown features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and Neurotrope Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Neurotrope Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s average price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 38.41%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Merus N.V. and Neurotrope Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 65.8% and 16.2%. Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders are 30.47%. Comparatively, 18.97% are Neurotrope Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Neurotrope Inc. 0.09% -31.83% -19.24% 20.23% -46.89% 48.18%

For the past year Merus N.V. was less bullish than Neurotrope Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Merus N.V. beats Neurotrope Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Neurotrope, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutic and diagnostic technologies in the field of neurodegenerative diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product candidate is bryostatin-1, a natural product isolated from a marine invertebrate organism, which is in a Phase II trial for the treatment of moderate to severe AlzheimerÂ’s dementia, as well as in preclinical studies as a treatment for Fragile X Syndrome, Niemann-Pick Type C disease, and Rett Syndrome. It has a license agreement with the Leland Stanford Junior University to sublicense Bryologs that are structural derivatives of Bryostatin for use in the treatment of central nervous system disorders, lysosomal storage diseases, stroke, cardioprotection, and traumatic brain injury; and technology license and services agreement with Cognitive Research Enterprises, Inc. and its affiliate, NRV II, LLC. The company was founded in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.