Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a contrasting of the profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation in Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Myovant Sciences Ltd. (NYSE:MYOV). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 14 0.00 N/A -4.08 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merus N.V. and Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0.00% -590.4% -157%

Liquidity

Merus N.V. has a Current Ratio of 6.4 and a Quick Ratio of 6.4. Competitively, Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s Current Ratio is 2.3 and has 2.3 Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Analyst Ratings

Ratings and Recommendations for Merus N.V. and Myovant Sciences Ltd. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Myovant Sciences Ltd. 0 0 3 3.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 36.25% at a $21.8 consensus price target. Competitively Myovant Sciences Ltd. has an average price target of $23.67, with potential upside of 194.77%. The data from earlier shows that analysts opinion suggest that Myovant Sciences Ltd. seems more appealing than Merus N.V.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 33.4% of Myovant Sciences Ltd. shares. Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders are 30.47%. On the other hand, insiders held about 56.5% of Myovant Sciences Ltd.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Myovant Sciences Ltd. -9.21% -18.18% -59.09% -61.14% -63.47% -56.12%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while Myovant Sciences Ltd. had bearish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Myovant Sciences Ltd.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for womenÂ’s health and endocrine diseases. The companyÂ’s lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist, for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer. It is also developing MVT-602, an oligopeptide kisspeptin agonist, for the treatment of female infertility as part of the hormonal preparation used in assisted reproduction. The company was formerly known as Roivant Endocrinology Ltd. and changed its name to Myovant Sciences Ltd. in May 2016. The company was founded in 2016 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Myovant Sciences Ltd. is a subsidiary of Roivant Sciences Ltd.