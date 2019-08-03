Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) Comparing side by side

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Hoth Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:HOTH) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will contrast them and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -0.33 0.00

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.4 while its Current Ratio is 6.4. Meanwhile, Hoth Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 59.8 while its Quick Ratio is 59.8. Hoth Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Hoth Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

The upside potential is 38.41% for Merus N.V. with consensus price target of $21.8.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors held 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 0.2% of Hoth Therapeutics Inc. shares. 30.47% are Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders. Competitively, 34.3% are Hoth Therapeutics Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Hoth Therapeutics Inc. -20.06% 4.74% 6.3% 0% 0% -32.71%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while Hoth Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.