Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) Contrasting side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:HEB) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 6 14.63 N/A -9.62 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merus N.V. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Merus N.V. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0.00% -189.3% -69%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. has 2.8 and 2.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Merus N.V.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s consensus price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 40.37%.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares are held by institutional investors while 3.7% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders are 30.47%. On the other hand, insiders held about 6.5% of Hemispherx Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. -16.67% -46.83% -74.57% -75.83% -81.96% -70.49%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bullish trend while Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats Hemispherx Biopharma Inc. on 7 of the 8 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Hemispherx Biopharma, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the clinical development of drug therapies based on natural immune system enhancing technologies for the treatment of viral and immune based chronic disorders in the United States. The companyÂ’s approved products include Alferon N Injection, an injectable formulation of natural alpha interferon to treat a category of sexually transmitted disease infection; and Ampligen, a product approved for sale in Argentina for the treatment of chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). It is also developing Ampligen for the treatment of CFS, Hepatitis B, HIV, renal cell carcinoma, and malignant melanoma; Alferon N Injection for the treatment of various categories of genital warts; and Alferon LDO, a low-dose oral liquid formulation of natural alpha interferon for the treatment of pandemic influenza, seasonal influenza, and other viruses. The company was founded in 1990 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania.