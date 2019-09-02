Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) Contrasting side by side

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Genfit SA (NASDAQ:GNFT) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and contrast their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Genfit SA 21 0.00 N/A 0.00 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and Genfit SA’s return on equity, return on assets and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Genfit SA 0.00% 0% 0%

Analyst Ratings

In next table is delivered Merus N.V. and Genfit SA’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Genfit SA 0 0 2 3.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 36.25% at a $21.8 consensus price target. On the other hand, Genfit SA’s potential upside is 226.59% and its consensus price target is $56.5. The information presented earlier suggests that Genfit SA looks more robust than Merus N.V. as far as analyst opinion.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Genfit SA are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 0% respectively. Insiders owned 30.47% of Merus N.V. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Genfit SA -0.45% -12% -29.64% 0% 0% -20.97%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while Genfit SA has -20.97% weaker performance.

Summary

Genfit SA beats Merus N.V. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.