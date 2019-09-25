Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) Comparison side by side

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA), are influenced by contrast since they are both players in the Biotechnology. These factors are particularly influence the dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation of the two firms.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 15 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 14 84.62 N/A -1.70 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Merus N.V. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 has Merus N.V. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -66.1% -37.2%

Liquidity

Merus N.V.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 5 and 5 respectively. Merus N.V. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Merus N.V. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 0 4 3.00 Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Merus N.V. has a consensus price target of $23.25, and a 20.34% upside potential. Meanwhile, Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $22, while its potential upside is 49.66%. The data from earlier shows that analysts view suggest that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. seems more appealing than Merus N.V.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 90% respectively. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are held by insiders. Competitively, 8.38% are Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.03% -12.68% 8.52% 35.62% 9.57% 27.5%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of treatments for rare, chronic liver, cardiovascular, and viral infectious diseases in the United States and internationally. The companyÂ’s preclinical stage development programs include DCR-PHXC for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1; DCR-PCSK9, which targets the PCSK9 gene in the treatment of statin-refractory patients with hypercholesterolemia; and DCR-HBV for the treatment of chronic hepatitis B virus infection, as well as other product candidates for use in the treatment of cardiovascular and chronic liver diseases. It has a research collaboration and license agreements with Kyowa Hakko Kirin Co., Ltd.; City of Hope, an academic research and medical center; and Plant Bioscience Limited. The company was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.