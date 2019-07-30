Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) Contrasting side by side

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Cyanotech Corporation 3 0.50 N/A -0.55 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Merus N.V. and Cyanotech Corporation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Cyanotech Corporation (NASDAQ:CYAN)’s return on assets, return on equity and net margins.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Cyanotech Corporation 0.00% -19% -10.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Cyanotech Corporation’s Current Ratio is 1.8 and its Quick Ratio is 0.5. Merus N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Cyanotech Corporation.

Analyst Recommendations

Merus N.V. and Cyanotech Corporation Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Cyanotech Corporation 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential is 38.41% at a $21.8 average target price.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Merus N.V. and Cyanotech Corporation has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 28.1%. Insiders held roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. Comparatively, 2.8% are Cyanotech Corporation’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Cyanotech Corporation 1.57% 1.57% 4.19% 0.31% -27.42% 6.95%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bearish trend while Cyanotech Corporation had bullish trend.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Cyanotech Corporation engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of natural products derived from microalgae for the health and human nutrition market worldwide. The companyÂ’s products include Hawaiian Spirulina Pacifica, a nutrient-rich dietary supplement that is used for extra energy, a strengthened immune system, cardiovascular benefits, and as a source of antioxidant carotenoids; and Hawaiian BioAstin natural astaxanthin, a dietary antioxidant, which is used as a human nutraceutical and functional food ingredient to support and maintain the bodyÂ’s natural inflammatory response, enhance skin, and support eye and joint health. Cyanotech Corporation sells its products in bulk quantities to manufacturers, formulators, and distributors in the health foods and nutritional supplements markets; and as packaged consumer products to distributors, retailers, and direct consumers. The company also sells its products online at nutrex-hawaii.com. Cyanotech Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Kailua-Kona, Hawaii.