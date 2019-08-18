Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Curis Inc. (NASDAQ:CRIS) are our subject to compare. And more specifically their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Curis Inc. 2 7.05 N/A -0.96 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Merus N.V. and Curis Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Curis Inc. 0.00% 0% -66.7%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Curis Inc. has 9.8 and 9.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Curis Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Curis Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Curis Inc. 0 0 0 0.00

Merus N.V.’s average price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 29.68%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Institutional investors owned 65.8% of Merus N.V. shares and 24.7% of Curis Inc. shares. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%. Comparatively, Curis Inc. has 17.28% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Curis Inc. -5.42% 24.04% 24.04% 97.39% 36.75% 229.08%

For the past year Merus N.V. has weaker performance than Curis Inc.

Summary

Curis Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Curis, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of drug candidates for the treatment of human cancers in the United States. The company develops CUDC-907, an oral small molecule inhibitor of histone deacetylase and phosphatidylinositol-3-kinase enzymes, which is in Phase II clinical trials for relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma, as well as in Phase I clinical trials for patients with solid tumors; CA-170, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in Phase I clinical trials in patients with advanced solid tumors and lymphomas; CA-4948, an oral small molecule drug candidate, which is in preclinical stage for the treatment of hematologic cancers; and CA-327, an oral small molecule drug candidate that is in preclinical stage for the treatment of cancers. It is also developing Erivedge, an orally-administered small molecule hedgehog pathway inhibitor for advanced basal cell carcinoma, idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis, and myelofibrosis. The company has collaboration agreement with Aurigene Discovery Technologies Limited for the discovery, development, and commercialization of small molecule compounds in the areas of immuno-oncology and precision oncology; and collaboration and license agreement with F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and Genentech Inc. for the development and commercialization of Erivedge. Curis, Inc. was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.