Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) Contrasting side by side

Since Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:CNST) are part of the Biotechnology industry, they are influenced by compare. The influences particularly affect the risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership of both companies.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 0.00 N/A -2.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merus N.V. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Merus N.V. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 164.4% -54%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. is 6.8 while its Current Ratio is 6.8. Meanwhile, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a Current Ratio of 8 while its Quick Ratio is 8. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Merus N.V. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

The consensus price target of Merus N.V. is $21.8, with potential upside of 38.77%. Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $18 consensus price target and a 83.11% potential upside. Based on the data delivered earlier, Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts view.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Merus N.V. and Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 66.7% and 82.8%. Insiders owned roughly 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s shares. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.1% of Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. -10.32% -9.01% -2.52% 91.3% 0% 179.55%

For the past year Merus N.V. had bearish trend while Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Constellation Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.