Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) Comparison side by side

Both Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Chiasma Inc. (NASDAQ:CHMA) are each other’s competitor in the Biotechnology industry. Thus the contrast of their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 13 0.00 N/A -1.21 0.00 Chiasma Inc. 5 0.00 N/A -1.28 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Merus N.V. and Chiasma Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of both companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -26.6% -10.7% Chiasma Inc. 0.00% -65.1% -50%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.8 and 6.8 respectively. Its competitor Chiasma Inc.’s Current Ratio is 2.2 and its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Merus N.V. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Chiasma Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The Recommendations and Ratings for Merus N.V. and Chiasma Inc. are featured in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Chiasma Inc. 0 0 2 3.00

Merus N.V.’s upside potential currently stands at 45.62% and an $21.8 consensus price target. Competitively Chiasma Inc. has a consensus price target of $13.5, with potential upside of 71.54%. The results provided earlier shows that Chiasma Inc. appears more favorable than Merus N.V., based on analyst view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 66.7% of Merus N.V. shares are owned by institutional investors while 66.4% of Chiasma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Merus N.V.’s share owned by insiders are 30.47%. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.1% of Chiasma Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. -2.4% -15.81% 17.27% 0.73% -19.48% -1.07% Chiasma Inc. -0.83% 9.07% 62.43% 46.94% 314.48% 93.25%

For the past year Merus N.V. has -1.07% weaker performance while Chiasma Inc. has 93.25% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Merus N.V. beats Chiasma Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Chiasma, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing oral forms of therapies using transient permeability enhancer technology platform. The company offers octreotide capsules, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of acromegaly, a condition that results in the bodyÂ’s production of excess growth hormone under the MYCAPSSA name. Chiasma, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.