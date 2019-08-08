Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) Comparing side by side

Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Ascendis Pharma A/S (NASDAQ:ASND) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Ascendis Pharma A/S 109 0.00 N/A -3.74 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Merus N.V. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Merus N.V. and Ascendis Pharma A/S’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.00% -34.9% -31.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4. Competitively, Ascendis Pharma A/S has 22.3 and 22.3 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ascendis Pharma A/S’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Merus N.V.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Merus N.V. and Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Ascendis Pharma A/S 0 0 6 3.00

Merus N.V.’s consensus price target is $21.8, while its potential upside is 40.65%. Ascendis Pharma A/S on the other hand boasts of a $169.33 consensus price target and a 46.73% potential upside. Based on the results delivered earlier, Ascendis Pharma A/S is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts belief.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Ascendis Pharma A/S are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 0% respectively. About 30.47% of Merus N.V.’s share are owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Ascendis Pharma A/S 0.35% -2.64% 0.32% 60.62% 73.22% 84.77%

For the past year Merus N.V.’s stock price has smaller growth than Ascendis Pharma A/S.

Summary

Ascendis Pharma A/S beats Merus N.V. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Ascendis Pharma A/S, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops various prodrug therapies to treat unmet medical needs. It is developing TransCon human growth hormone, which is in Phase III clinical study in children to treat growth hormone deficiency; and TransCon Treprostinil that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension, a life-threatening disease characterized by elevated blood pressure in the pulmonary arteries. The company is also developing TransCon Peptides for the treatment of diabetes; TransCon ranibizumab, a compound to support injection of ranibizumab in ophthalmology; TransCon parathyroid hormone for treating hypoparathyroidism; and TransCon C-type natriuretic peptide for the treatment of achondroplasia. It has strategic collaborations with Sanofi and Genentech. Ascendis Pharma A/S was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Hellerup, Denmark.