Merus N.V. (MRUS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Merus N.V. (NASDAQ:MRUS) and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:ALDX) based on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Merus N.V. 14 0.00 N/A -1.07 0.00 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 7 0.00 N/A -1.96 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Merus N.V. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, return on assets and net margins of Merus N.V. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Merus N.V. 0.00% -24.7% -9.9% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -80% -70%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Merus N.V. are 6.4 and 6.4 respectively. Its competitor Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 9.2 and its Quick Ratio is 9.2. Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Merus N.V.

Analyst Ratings

Merus N.V. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Merus N.V. 0 1 4 2.80 Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

$21.8 is Merus N.V.’s average target price while its potential upside is 36.25%. Meanwhile, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.’s average target price is $35, while its potential upside is 693.65%. Based on the results shown earlier, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. is looking more favorable than Merus N.V., analysts view.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Merus N.V. and Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 65.8% and 69.9% respectively. Merus N.V.’s share held by insiders are 30.47%. Comparatively, Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has 2.2% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Merus N.V. 0% 5.07% 0.51% 28.05% -28.28% 12.5% Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. 0.92% -10.46% -31.76% -37.94% -19.41% -33.98%

For the past year Merus N.V. has 12.5% stronger performance while Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc. has -33.98% weaker performance.

Summary

Merus N.V. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Aldeyra Therapeutics Inc.

Merus N.V., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing bispecific antibody therapeutics. Its lead bispecific antibody candidate is MCLA-128, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials in Europe for the treatment of various solid tumors, including breast, gastric, and ovarian cancers. The company also develops MCLA-117, a bispecific antibody candidate that is expected to commence a Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndrome in pre-clinical studies, as well as developing MCLA-158, a bispecific antibody candidate, which is designed to bind to cancer stem cells for the potential treatment of colorectal cancer. Its pre-clinical bispecific antibody candidates include MCLA-134 and MCLA-145, as well as other early research projects. The company has a strategic collaboration with Incyte and ONO Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. to develop bispecific antibody candidates based on Biclonics technology platform. Merus N.V. was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Utrecht, the Netherlands.

Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of products for inflammation, inborn errors of metabolism, and other diseases in the United States and internationally. It is developing ADX-102, a small molecule designed to trap and allow for the degradation of aldehydes, as well as ADX-103 and ADX-104 novel candidates for the treatment of noninfectious anterior uveitis, allergic conjunctivitis, dry eye syndrome, sjÃ¶gren-larsson syndrome, and succinic semi-aldehyde dehydrogenase deficiency. The company was formerly known as Aldexa Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. in March 2014. Aldeyra Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.