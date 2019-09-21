Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX)

We are comparing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Soligenix Inc. (NASDAQ:SNGX) on their institutional ownership, profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.88 N/A -1.55 0.00 Soligenix Inc. 1 3.83 N/A -0.61 0.00

Table 1 highlights Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Soligenix Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 shows us the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of both businesses.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Soligenix Inc. 0.00% -139.2% -82.8%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Soligenix Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.2 while its Quick Ratio is 2.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Soligenix Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors held 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 22.4% of Soligenix Inc. shares. On the other hand, insiders held about 14.1% of Soligenix Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Soligenix Inc. 3.2% 79.17% 81.69% 43.33% 7.5% 50%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while Soligenix Inc. has 50% stronger performance.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Soligenix Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Soligenix, Inc., a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing products to treat rare diseases in the United States. It operates through two segments, BioTherapeutics and Vaccines/BioDefense. The BioTherapeutics segment develops SGX301, a photodynamic therapy, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat cutaneous T-cell lymphoma; and proprietary formulations of oral beclomethasone 17,21-dipropionate for the prevention/treatment of gastrointestinal (GI) disorders characterized by severe inflammation, including pediatric CrohnÂ’s disease and acute radiation enteritis. This segment also offers SGX942, an innate defense regulator technology that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat oral mucositis in head and neck cancer. The Vaccines/BioDefense segment is involved in the development of RiVax, a ricin toxin vaccine candidate, which has completed Phase IB clinical trial for the treatment of vaccine against ricin toxin poisoning; VeloThrax, an anthrax vaccine candidate; OrbeShield, a GI acute radiation syndrome (GI ARS) therapeutic candidate, which is in pre-clinical stage to treat therapeutics against GI ARS; and SGX943, a melioidosis therapeutic candidate that is in pre-clinical stage for the treatment of melioidosis. Its vaccines are supported by its ThermoVax, a heat stabilization technology. The company was formerly known as DOR BioPharma, Inc. and changed its name to Soligenix, Inc. in 2009. Soligenix, Inc. was founded in 1987 and is headquartered in Princeton, New Jersey.