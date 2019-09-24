Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Revance Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.82 N/A -1.55 0.00 Revance Therapeutics Inc. 13 199.15 N/A -3.81 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8.1 and its Quick Ratio is 8.1. Revance Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Revance Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 85.34% respectively. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.9% of Revance Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Revance Therapeutics Inc. 7.43% -1.18% -3.75% -28.68% -55.47% -37.51%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Revance Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Revance Therapeutics Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Revance Therapeutics, Inc., a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel botulinum toxin products for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection (RT002), which is in Phase III clinical trials to treat glabellar (frown) lines, as well as in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cervical dystonia and plantar fasciitis. It is also developing DaxibotulinumtoxinA topical gel (RT001) that is in preclinical development. The company was formerly known as Essentia Biosystems, Inc. and changed its name to Revance Therapeutics, Inc. in April 2005. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Newark, California.