Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN)

We are comparing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:REGN) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.53 N/A -2.79 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 361 4.86 N/A 20.54 14.89

In table 1 we can see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 29.2% 21.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. is 4.6 and its Quick Ratio is has 4. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. Ratings and Recommendations are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 3 1 2.25

Meanwhile, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s consensus price target is $425.2, while its potential upside is 38.94%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 73.6% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 20.1% of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. -7.04% -18.55% -25.78% -14.25% -1.19% -18.11%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 7 of the 9 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, invents, develops, manufactures, and commercializes medicines for the treatment of serious medical conditions worldwide. Its products include EYLEA injection for the treatment of neovascular age-related macular degeneration, diabetic macular edema, and macular edema following retinal vein occlusion; Praluent injection, an adjunct to diet and tolerated statin therapy for the treatment of adults with heterozygous familial hypercholesterolemia or clinical atherosclerotic cardiovascular disease; and ARCALYST injection for the treatment of cryopyrin-associated periodic syndromes, including familial cold auto-inflammatory syndrome and muckle-wells syndrome in adults and childrenÂ’s. It also markets Kevzara injection for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis in adults; and ZALTRAP, an injection for intravenous infusion, which is used in combination with 5-fluorouracil, leucovorin, and irinotecan for the treatment of metastatic colorectal cancer. The company also develops EYLEA, trap-based clinical product that is in Phase III study for the treatment of neovascular glaucoma. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has collaboration agreement with Sanofi for the development of antibody-based clinical products comprising Praluent, Sarilumab, Dupixent, REGN2810, REGN3500, and REGN3767; Bayer HealthCare LLC for the development of Nesvacumab/aflibercept, which is used in ophthalmology; and with Teva and Mitsubishi Tanabe Pharma Corporation for developing Fasinumab, an antibody to nerve growth factor. It also has collaboration agreements with Intellia Therapeutics, Inc. to advance CRISPR/Cas gene-editing technology for in vivo therapeutic development; and the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services to develop treatments combating infectious diseases. The company was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Tarrytown, New York.