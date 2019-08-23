Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX)

We will be comparing the differences between Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:RARX) as far as dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.67 N/A -1.55 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 25 526.82 N/A -1.92 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -47% -43.5%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 20.1 and 20.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

The table delivered features the ratings and recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $49 average target price and a 74.50% potential upside.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 99.9% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, owned 0.6% of Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. -0.76% 2.81% 56.87% 72.27% 210.02% 87.03%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. has 87.03% stronger performance.

Summary

Ra Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops therapeutics for the treatment of diseases caused by excessive or uncontrolled activation of the complement system in the United States. The companyÂ’s peptide chemistry platform enables the production of synthetic macrocyclic peptides that combine the diversity and specificity of antibodies with the pharmacological properties of small molecules. Its lead product candidate is RA101495, an injection into the tissue under the skin for the treatment of paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH), as well as for the treatment of other debilitating complement-mediated diseases, including refractory generalized myasthenia gravis (rMG) and lupus nephritis (LP). The companyÂ’s preclinical testing products include Factor D inhibition for age-related macular degeneration and geographic atrophy, as well as for Orphan renal dense deposit and C3 glomerulonephritis; Oral C5 inhibitor for PNH, rMG, LN, and central nervous system (CNS) diseases; and C1s inhibition for autoimmune/CNS diseases. It has multi-target collaboration and license agreement with Merck & Co., Inc. Ra Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 2008 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.