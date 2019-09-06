Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:PHAS), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.47 N/A -1.55 0.00 PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 10 88.90 N/A 4.52 1.73

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on assets and return on equity of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 14.2 and 14.2 respectively. PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 57.7%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. -16.74% -43.73% -40.97% 120% 0% 152.75%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

PhaseBio Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies to treat orphan diseases with an initial focus on cardiopulmonary indications. Its lead product candidate, PB2452, is a reversal agent for the antiplatelet drug ticagrelor that has completed a Phase 1 clinical trial and is been developed for the treatment of patients on ticagrelor who are experiencing a major bleeding event or those who require urgent surgery. It is also developing PB1046, a fusion protein currently in a Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension. The company was founded in 2002 and is based in Malvern, Pennsylvania.