Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.60 N/A -1.55 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 50 110.19 N/A -2.20 0.00

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), top-line revenue and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and MyoKardia Inc. (NASDAQ:MYOK)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% MyoKardia Inc. 0.00% -20% -18.3%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a Current Ratio of 6.2 and a Quick Ratio of 6.2. Competitively, MyoKardia Inc.’s Current Ratio is 18 and has 18 Quick Ratio. MyoKardia Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and MyoKardia Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available in the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 MyoKardia Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, MyoKardia Inc.’s potential upside is 67.38% and its consensus target price is $90.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 82.09% of MyoKardia Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of MyoKardia Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% MyoKardia Inc. 0.09% 8.32% 15.46% 29.32% 0.15% 11.4%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while MyoKardia Inc. has 11.4% stronger performance.

Summary

MyoKardia Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

MyoKardia, Inc., a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in discovering, developing, and commercializing therapies for the treatment of serious and neglected rare cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is MYK-461, an orally-administered small molecule that is in Phase II clinical trials designed to reduce excessive cardiac muscle contractility leading to hypertrophic cardiomyopathy (HCM). The company also develops MYK-491, an orally-administered small molecule that treats genetic dilated cardiomyopathy (DCM) by restoring normal contractility in the diseased DCM heart. In addition, it develops HCM-2, a product candidate to reduce cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in HCM patients; DCM-2, a product candidate that is intended to increase cardiac muscle contractility to normal levels in genetic DCM patients through a different mechanism than that of MYK-491; and LUS-1, a product candidate, which is intended to counteract a muscle disruption that results in impaired relaxation of the heart. The company has a strategic collaboration with Sanofi S.A. for the research, development, and commercialization of pharmaceutical products to treat, prevent, and diagnose HCM and DCM, as well as additional indications. MyoKardia, Inc. was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in South San Francisco, California.