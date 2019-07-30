Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE) compete with each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will analyze and compare their dividends, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.53 N/A -2.79 0.00 IVERIC bio Inc. 1 0.00 N/A 1.48 0.94

We can see in table 1 the earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and IVERIC bio Inc. (NASDAQ:ISEE)’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% IVERIC bio Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, IVERIC bio Inc. has 12 and 12 for Current and Quick Ratio. IVERIC bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and IVERIC bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 65.1% respectively. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.4% of IVERIC bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% IVERIC bio Inc. -3.47% -0.71% -0.71% -37.39% -48.61% 15.83%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than IVERIC bio Inc.

Summary

IVERIC bio Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 5 of the 8 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.