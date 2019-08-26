Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Innoviva Inc. (NASDAQ:INVA) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.51 N/A -1.55 0.00 Innoviva Inc. 14 4.30 N/A 3.37 3.52

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Innoviva Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Innoviva Inc. 0.00% 334.6% 74.3%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Innoviva Inc. are 42.5 and 42.5 respectively. Innoviva Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 80.5% of Innoviva Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Innoviva Inc. has 0.2% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Innoviva Inc. -8.83% -18.35% -14.84% -34.8% -15.98% -31.92%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Innoviva Inc.

Summary

Innoviva Inc. beats on 7 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Innoviva, Inc. engages in the development and commercialization of bio-pharmaceuticals. Its portfolio of respiratory products include RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA, (fluticasone furoate/ vilanterol, FF/VI) and ANORO ELLIPTA (umeclidinium bromide/ vilanterol, UMEC/VI). The company, under its the Long-Acting Beta2 Agonist (LABA) collaboration agreement and the strategic alliance agreement with Glaxo Group Limited (GSK), is entitled to receive royalties on the sales of RELVAR/BREO ELLIPTA; and a 15% of any future payments made by GSK under its agreements relating to the combination FF/UMEC/VI and the Bifunctional Muscarinic Antagonist-Beta2 Agonist program, as monotherapy and in combination with other therapeutically active components. It has LABA collaboration agreement with GSK to develop and commercialize once-daily LABA products for the treatment of chronic obstructive pulmonary disease and asthma. The company was formerly known as Theravance, Inc. and changed its name to Innoviva, Inc. in January 2016. Innoviva, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Brisbane, California.