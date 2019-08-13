Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) compete on a level playing field in the Biotechnology industry. We will evaluate their performance with regards to analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.10 N/A -1.55 0.00 INmune Bio Inc. 9 0.00 N/A -1.19 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and INmune Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% INmune Bio Inc. 0.00% -61.4% -59.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, INmune Bio Inc. has 9.1 and 9.1 for Current and Quick Ratio. INmune Bio Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and INmune Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 7.2% respectively. Competitively, insiders own roughly 67.5% of INmune Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% INmune Bio Inc. -3.21% -6.7% -16.05% 0% 0% 13.27%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while INmune Bio Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

INmune Bio Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.