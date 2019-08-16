Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE)

We are comparing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Cue Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:CUE) on their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.96 N/A -1.55 0.00 Cue Biopharma Inc. 8 77.44 N/A -2.11 0.00

Table 1 demonstrates Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Cue Biopharma Inc.’s return on equity, net margins and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Cue Biopharma Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Cue Biopharma Inc. is 3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Cue Biopharma Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 21.7% of Cue Biopharma Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.4% of Cue Biopharma Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Cue Biopharma Inc. 19.74% -6.1% 3.36% 65.54% -11.97% 76.81%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while Cue Biopharma Inc. has 76.81% stronger performance.

Summary

Cue Biopharma Inc. beats on 5 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Cue Biopharma, Inc., a preclinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat various cancers and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate comprises CUE-101, a variant form of the cytokine Interleukin-2 and a T cell antigen to target and activate T cells specific to HPV-related cancers. The company's biologics drug candidates also include CUE-100 series to improve various tumor specific T cells; and CUE-200 series to reinvigorate exhausted T cells. It also offers MOD costimulatory optimization and discovery platform and viraTope T cell epitope discovery platform to develop novel biologics for addressing new indications in oncology and autoimmune disorders. The company was formerly known as Imagen Biopharma, Inc. and changed its name to Cue Biopharma, Inc. in October 2016. Cue Biopharma, Inc. was incorporated in 2014 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.