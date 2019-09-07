Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and ContraFect Corporation (NASDAQ:CFRX) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -1.55 0.00 ContraFect Corporation N/A 0.00 N/A -0.11 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and ContraFect Corporation.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% ContraFect Corporation 0.00% -184.4% -19.9%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor ContraFect Corporation’s Current Ratio is 4.2 and its Quick Ratio is 4.2. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than ContraFect Corporation.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 37.6% of ContraFect Corporation are owned by institutional investors. Insiders Competitively, held 7.63% of ContraFect Corporation shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% ContraFect Corporation -2.58% -14.19% -26.36% -11.12% -77.12% -70.84%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than ContraFect Corporation

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats ContraFect Corporation on 5 of the 7 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

ContraFect Corporation, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on discovering and developing therapeutic protein and antibody products for the treatment of life-threatening infectious diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidates consist of CF-301, a lysin that completed Phase 1 human clinical trials for the treatment of Staph aureus bacteremia, including endocarditis caused by methicillin-resistant or methicillin-susceptible Staph aureus; and CF-404, a combination of human monoclonal antibodies (mAbs) for the treatment of life-threatening seasonal and pandemic varieties of human influenza. The company has a collaboration research agreement with The Rockefeller University to identify new lysin therapeutic candidates targeting Gram-negative bacteria; and license agreement with Trellis Bioscience LLC for mAbs in the field of influenza. ContraFect Corporation was founded in 2008 and is headquartered in Yonkers, New York.