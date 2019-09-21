Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. (NASDAQ:BSTC) compete against each other in the Biotechnology sector. We will compare them and contrast their analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.88 N/A -1.55 0.00 BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 62 12.10 N/A 2.79 20.85

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is 27.1 and its Quick Ratio is has 27.1. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 59.8% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. shares. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 2.6% of BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. -4.77% -4.52% -11.97% -9.64% 29.28% -4.13%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. was more bearish than BioSpecifics Technologies Corp.

Summary

On 8 of the 8 factors BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

BioSpecifics Technologies Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of an injectable collagenase clostridium histolyticum for multiple indications in the United States. The company offers injectable collagenase for the treatment of DupuytrenÂ’s contracture and PeyronieÂ’s disease under the XIAFLEX brand in Canada and Australia, as well as under XIAPEX brand name in Europe. It also provides injectable collagenase to treat frozen shoulder, cellulite, canine lipoma, lateral hip fat, and plantar fibromatosis, as well as for the treatment of human lipoma and uterine fibroids. The company is also involved in the development of other clinical indications for which collagenase injection has been tested, such as keloids, hypertrophic scars, scarred tendons, glaucoma, herniated intervertebral discs, and as an adjunct to vitrectomy. It has a development and license agreement with Endo Global Ventures. BioSpecifics Technologies Corp. was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Lynbrook, New York.