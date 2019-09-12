Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB)

We are comparing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Assembly Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ:ASMB) on their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.63 N/A -1.55 0.00 Assembly Biosciences Inc. 15 19.39 N/A -4.25 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Assembly Biosciences Inc. 0.00% -56.5% -42.6%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. Its competitor Assembly Biosciences Inc.’s Current Ratio is 8 and its Quick Ratio is 8. Assembly Biosciences Inc. can pay off short and long-term obligations better than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 89% of Assembly Biosciences Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, Assembly Biosciences Inc. has 6.3% of it’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Assembly Biosciences Inc. -4.36% -15.6% -18.51% -43.16% -69.75% -44.74%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Assembly Biosciences Inc.

Summary

Assembly Biosciences Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Assembly Biosciences, Inc., a clinical stage biotechnology company, develops oral therapeutics for the treatment of hepatitis B virus (HBV) infection and novel class of oral synthetic live biotherapeutics to restore health to a dysbiotic microbiome in the United States. It is involved in developing core protein allosteric modulators that modulate the HBV core protein at various points in the viral lifecycle. The company also develops microbiome program, a platform that includes the identification and selection process to strain isolation and growth under current good manufacturing practice conditions; and a patent pending delivery system, GEMICEL, which allows for targeted oral delivery of live biologic and conventional therapies to the lower gastrointestinal tract. Its lead product candidate from the platform is AB-M101 that has been completed Phase Ia clinical trial to treat clostridium difficile infections. The company was formerly known as Ventrus Biosciences, Inc. and changed its name to Assembly Biosciences, Inc. in June 2014. Assembly Biosciences, Inc. was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in Carmel, Indiana.