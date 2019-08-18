Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN)’s Financial Results Comparing With Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN)

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Amarin Corporation plc (NASDAQ:AMRN) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as institutional ownership, earnings and valuation, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.91 N/A -1.55 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 19 17.64 N/A -0.38 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Amarin Corporation plc 0.00% -450.1% -39.8%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Amarin Corporation plc has 2.2 and 1.8 for Current and Quick Ratio. Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Amarin Corporation plc.

Analyst Ratings

The following table shown below contains the ratings and recommendations for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Amarin Corporation plc 0 0 4 3.00

Meanwhile, Amarin Corporation plc’s consensus target price is $35.75, while its potential upside is 135.97%.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Amarin Corporation plc has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 45.5%. On the other hand, insiders held about 0.8% of Amarin Corporation plc’s shares.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Amarin Corporation plc 0.11% -3.38% 6.11% 9.74% 658.78% 36.59%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Amarin Corporation plc had bullish trend.

Summary

On 5 of the 8 factors Amarin Corporation plc beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Amarin Corporation plc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of cardiovascular diseases in the United States. The companyÂ’s lead product is Vascepa, a prescription-only omega-3 fatty acid capsule, used as an adjunct to diet for reducing triglyceride levels in adult patients with severe hypertriglyceridemia. It is also involved in developing Vascepa for the treatment of patients with high triglyceride levels who are also on statin therapy for elevated low-density lipoprotein cholesterol levels. Amarin Corporation plc sells its product principally to wholesalers and specialty pharmacy providers. The company was formerly known as Ethical Holdings plc and changed its name to Amarin Corporation plc in 1999. Amarin Corporation plc was founded in 1989 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.