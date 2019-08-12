Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Touches $2.86 Low on Aug, 12; Broadwood Capital Has Increased Biotime (BTX) Holding

Broadwood Capital Inc increased Biotime Inc (BTX) stake by 12.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Broadwood Capital Inc acquired 3.76 million shares as Biotime Inc (BTX)’s stock declined 14.06%. The Broadwood Capital Inc holds 33.73 million shares with $44.19 million value, up from 29.97M last quarter. Biotime Inc now has $137.66M valuation. The stock decreased 7.08% or $0.0701 during the last trading session, reaching $0.9199. About 702,943 shares traded or 48.95% up from the average. BioTime, Inc. (NYSEMKT:BTX) has declined 40.74% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.74% the S&P500. Some Historical BTX News: 27/04/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present AST-OPC1 Program Update at the Upcoming American Society for Neural Therapy and Repair Conference; 02/05/2018 – Asterias Biotherapeutics to Present Safety and Efficacy Data from AST-OPC1 SCiStar Study at the American Spinal Injury Associat; 16/04/2018 – Data from BioTime’s OpRegen® and Retinal Restoration Programs to Be Presented at ARVO 2018; 17/05/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By Chardan for May. 24; 01/05/2018 – BioTime: Signs of Structural Improvement in the Retina; 03/04/2018 – BioTime Non-Deal Roadshow Set By LifeSci Advisors for Apr. 10; 13/03/2018 – BIOTIME INC – BIOTIME ANTICIPATES CE MARK APPROVAL IN SECOND HALF OF 2018; 27/03/2018 – BioTime Announces Cash Sale of Ascendance Biotechnology; 24/05/2018 – BioTime Further Expands OpRegen® Clinical Trial in Dry-AMD With the Opening of Two Additional U.S. Sites; 27/03/2018 – BioTime: IVT Holdings Acquired Ascendance Biotechnology Inc

The stock of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) reached all time low today, Aug, 12 and still has $2.77 target or 3.00% below today’s $2.86 share price. This indicates more downside for the $136.50 million company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.77 PT is reached, the company will be worth $4.09 million less. The stock decreased 8.20% or $0.255 during the last trading session, reaching $2.855. About 77,798 shares traded. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has declined 68.89% since August 12, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MRSN News: 28/03/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Apr 14; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 07/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 21/03/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2017 Financial Results and Business; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys 1.2% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc; 07/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Updates; 13/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 61c

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology firm that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company has market cap of $136.50 million. The firm develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It currently has negative earnings. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522.

Analysts await Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report earnings on August, 13. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, up 29.63% or $0.16 from last year’s $-0.54 per share. After $0.70 actual earnings per share reported by Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -154.29% negative EPS growth.

