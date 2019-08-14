Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Touches $2.81 Low on Aug, 14; Last Week Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) Coverage

Among 2 analysts covering Key Energy Services (NYSE:KEG), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Key Energy Services had 4 analyst reports since February 27, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Tuesday, March 5 by Piper Jaffray. The stock has “Buy” rating by Seaport Global on Wednesday, February 27. See Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) latest ratings:

20/05/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

01/04/2019 Broker: BidaskScore Rating: Sell Downgrade

05/03/2019 Broker: Piper Jaffray Rating: Hold New Target: $2.75 Maintain

27/02/2019 Broker: Seaport Global Rating: Buy New Target: $5 Maintain

The stock of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) reached all time low today, Aug, 14 and still has $2.59 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.81 share price. This indicates more downside for the $134.35M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $2.59 PT is reached, the company will be worth $10.75M less. The stock decreased 3.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $2.81. About 208,565 shares traded. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has declined 68.89% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MRSN News: 25/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 07/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Updates; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents Imfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 28/03/2018 – MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE 1 TRIAL OF XMT-1522 PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED TUMORS EXPRESSING HER2; 28/03/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Apr 14; 12/03/2018 ADXS, $AZN.GB: $ADXS Announces Clinical Hold in Axalimogene Filolisbac Phase 1/2 Combination Study with AstraZeneca’s IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) – ! $AZN.GB $ADXS; 09/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations Demonstrating Differentiating Aspects of ADC Platform Technology at the Ame

More notable recent Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “CORRECTION: DATE CHANGE Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 – GlobeNewswire” on July 30, 2019, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “Key Energy Services Reports Second Quarter 2019 Earnings – GlobeNewswire” published on August 08, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Key Energy Services, Inc. (KEG) CEO Rob Saltiel on Q2 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “Key Energy Services Provides Second Quarter 2019 Earnings Release and Conference Call Information – GlobeNewswire” published on July 26, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Key Energy Services EPS beats by $0.08, misses on revenue – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: August 08, 2019.

Key Energy Services, Inc. operates as an onshore rig well servicing contractor. The company has market cap of $29.60 million. It operates through U.S. It currently has negative earnings. Rig Services, Fluid Management Services, Coiled Tubing Services, Fishing and Rental Services, and International divisions.

The stock decreased 9.37% or $0.15 during the last trading session, reaching $1.45. About 366,243 shares traded or 22.50% up from the average. Key Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:KEG) has declined 81.78% since August 14, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 81.78% the S&P500. Some Historical KEG News: 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER ROBERT DRUMMOND NOTIFIED COMPANY OF HIS DECISION TO RESIGN; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services Announces Chief Executive Officer Resignation and Appoints Interim Chief Executive Officer; 16/03/2018 KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC KEG.N : DEUTSCHE BANK STARTS WITH HOLD; TARGET PRICE $17; 14/05/2018 – Key Energy Services President, CEO Robert Drummond Resigned to Pursue Another Opportunity Effective May 11; 22/04/2018 – DJ Key Energy Services Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (KEG); 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Loss/Shr $1.23; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES INC – NAMED MARSHALL DODSON AS INTERIM CEO; 02/05/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within RCI Hospitality, Landstar System, Titan International, Key; 09/05/2018 – Key Energy Services 1Q Rev $125.3M; 14/05/2018 – KEY ENERGY SERVICES: CEO RESIGNATION, NAMES INTERIM CEO

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology firm that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company has market cap of $134.35 million. The firm develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It currently has negative earnings. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522.