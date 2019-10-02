Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Touches $1.53 Low on Oct, 2; Polar Securities Lifted United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) Position By $1.28 Million

Polar Securities Inc increased United States Lime & Mineral (USLM) stake by 32.52% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Polar Securities Inc acquired 16,209 shares as United States Lime & Mineral (USLM)’s stock rose 1.74%. The Polar Securities Inc holds 66,052 shares with $5.28 million value, up from 49,843 last quarter. United States Lime & Mineral now has $426.03M valuation. The stock decreased 0.01% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $76. About 236 shares traded. United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) has risen 0.51% since October 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.51% the S&P500. Some Historical USLM News: 20/04/2018 – DJ United States Lime & Minerals Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (USLM); 22/03/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for United States Lime & Minerals, MainSource Financial Group, Enviva Partners; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q Rev $35.3M; 27/03/2018 – United States Lime Market 2018-2025 – Supply, Demand, Market Value, Infrastructure and Competition – ResearchAndMarkets.com; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Sees Issues Including Competitive Pressures and New Trucking Regulations Affecting 201; 25/04/2018 – US Lime & Minerals 1Q EPS 76c; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals: Weather Conditions Hurt 1Q Construction Activity; 25/04/2018 – United States Lime & Minerals Encouraged by Improved Steel Demand in 1; 12/03/2018 UNITED STATES LIME & MINERALS – ON MARCH 8 BOARD APPROVED AMENDMENT TO INCREASE SIZE OF BOARD TO 6 DIRECTORS, ELECTED RAY HARLIN AS DIRECTOR

The stock of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) reached all time low today, Oct, 2 and still has $1.48 target or 3.00% below today’s $1.53 share price. This indicates more downside for the $73.15M company. This technical setup was reported by Barchart.com. If the $1.48 PT is reached, the company will be worth $2.19 million less. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $1.53. About 192,634 shares traded or 2.00% up from the average. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has declined 68.89% since October 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MRSN News: 09/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Announces Poster Presentations Demonstrating Differentiating Aspects of ADC Platform Technology at the American Association for Cancer Research Annual Meeting 2018; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRSN); 17/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 07/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference Tomorrow; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 8 DIRECTORS, APPOINTED WILLARD H. DERE TO SERVE AS CLASS l DIRECTOR; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 22/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Present Interim Phase 1 Data on XMT-1522 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non

More notable recent United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) news were published by: Globenewswire.com which released: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports Second Quarter 2019 Results and Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – GlobeNewswire” on July 31, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “United States Lime & Minerals Reports First Quarter 2019 Results And Declares Regular Quarterly Cash Dividend – PRNewswire” published on May 01, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks that Broke 52-Week Highs Tuesday – Benzinga” on July 23, 2019. More interesting news about United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “What Makes a Stock Risky? – Nasdaq” published on February 27, 2017 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “United States Lime & Minerals declares $0.125 dividend – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 27, 2016.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.64 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.17, from 1.47 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 0 investors sold USLM shares while 14 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 1.51 million shares or 0.68% more from 1.50 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Strs Ohio has invested 0% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Deutsche National Bank Ag accumulated 5,545 shares. Moreover, Cove Street Cap Ltd Liability Co has 0.16% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Minerva Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 6.36% in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM). Granite Ltd Llc has 0.02% invested in United States Lime & Minerals, Inc. (NASDAQ:USLM) for 4,716 shares. Royal Commercial Bank Of Canada reported 36 shares. Barclays Public Ltd Company has 1,526 shares. State Street Corporation, Massachusetts-based fund reported 42,138 shares. Morgan Stanley accumulated 199 shares. Gru Inc invested in 0% or 1,275 shares. Polar Asset Management Prns invested in 0.1% or 66,052 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Ltd owns 8,190 shares. New York State Common Retirement Fund accumulated 0% or 2,400 shares. Thrivent Fin For Lutherans holds 0.05% or 207,845 shares. 1,007 are held by Aperio Lc.

Polar Securities Inc decreased Thunder Bridge Acquisition L stake by 921,519 shares to 788,460 valued at $8.22 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Lumentum Hldgs Inc stake by 241,431 shares and now owns 358,269 shares. Ametek Inc New (NYSE:AME) was reduced too.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology firm that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company has market cap of $73.15 million. The firm develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It currently has negative earnings. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522.

Analysts await Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, up 49.33% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% negative EPS growth.