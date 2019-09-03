Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Reaches $2.28 Yearly Low; CANNAGISTICS (CNGT) SI Increased By 18.18%

CANNAGISTICS INC (OTCMKTS:CNGT) had an increase of 18.18% in short interest. CNGT’s SI was 1,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 18.18% from 1,100 shares previously. With 4,100 avg volume, 0 days are for CANNAGISTICS INC (OTCMKTS:CNGT)’s short sellers to cover CNGT’s short positions. The stock decreased 13.04% or $0.024 during the last trading session, reaching $0.16. About 8,432 shares traded or 214.04% up from the average. Cannagistics Inc. (OTCMKTS:CNGT) has 0.00% since September 3, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

The stock of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) hit a new 52-week low and has $2.10 target or 8.00% below today’s $2.28 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $109.45 million company. The 1-year low was reported on Sep, 3 by Barchart.com. If the $2.10 price target is reached, the company will be worth $8.76 million less. The stock decreased 7.32% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $2.28. About 137,427 shares traded. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has declined 68.89% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MRSN News: 17/05/2018 – REG-INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 23/03/2018 – INNATE PHARMA SA – PARTNER MEDIMMUNE EXPANDS COLORECTAL CANCER PATIENT COHORT IN ONGOING PHASE l TRIAL EVALUATING MONALIZUMAB IN COMBINATION WITH IMFINZI® (DURVALUMAB); 21/04/2018 – DJ Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRSN); 25/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase III Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage III Non; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys 1.2% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc; 07/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Updates; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 13/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 17/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Further Demonstrating Differentiating Aspects of Its ADC Platform Technology at AACR 2018

Cannagistics Inc. engages in the e-commerce transportation and logistics business for third parties. The company has market cap of $16.59 million. It provides less-than-truckload and third-party logistics (3PL) carrier services, including regional, inter-regional, and national LTL and 3PL services. It currently has negative earnings. The company's services comprise arranging for ground and air expedited transportation, and consumer household pickup and delivery.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology firm that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company has market cap of $109.45 million. The firm develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It currently has negative earnings. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522.

Analysts await Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.38 EPS, up 49.33% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $-0.36 actual EPS reported by Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Lows On Friday – Benzinga” on August 23, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Dynavax Announces Andrew Hack, MD, Ph.D., Has Joined Board of Directors – Nasdaq” published on August 12, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Roche Snags Double Nod For Personalized Cancer Drug, Bellicum Offering, Nabriva Braces For Contepo Resubmission – Benzinga” on August 16, 2019. More interesting news about Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “The Daily Biotech Pulse: Mallinkckrodt’s Terlipressin, Deciphera Offering, Sellas Reboots On Earnings – Benzinga” published on August 15, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Mersana Therapeutics Announces Initiation of Expansion Study of XMT-1536 in Patients with Platinum-Resistant Ovarian Cancer and Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: August 20, 2019.