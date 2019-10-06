Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Reaches $1.51 Yearly Low; Geode Capital Management Raised Cheniere Energy (LNG) Position By $1.52 Million

The stock of Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) hit a new 52-week low and has $1.40 target or 7.00% below today’s $1.51 share price. The 5 months bearish chart indicates high risk for the $64.93M company. The 1-year low was reported on Oct, 6 by Barchart.com. If the $1.40 price target is reached, the company will be worth $4.55M less. The stock decreased 10.65% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $1.51. About 374,523 shares traded or 88.22% up from the average. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has declined 68.89% since October 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MRSN News: 07/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Updates; 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 17/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRSN); 17/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Forms Golden Cross: Technicals; 22/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Present Interim Phase 1 Data on XMT-1522 at the 2018 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeti; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 15/05/2018 – Ghost Tree Capital Buys 1.2% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 8 DIRECTORS, APPOINTED WILLARD H. DERE TO SERVE AS CLASS l DIRECTOR; 10/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8

Geode Capital Management Llc increased Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG) stake by 1.03% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Geode Capital Management Llc acquired 22,361 shares as Cheniere Energy Inc (LNG)'s stock rose 1.09%. The Geode Capital Management Llc holds 2.19M shares with $150.02M value, up from 2.17 million last quarter. Cheniere Energy Inc now has $15.90B valuation. The stock increased 0.53% or $0.33 during the last trading session, reaching $62.65. About 943,031 shares traded. Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEMKT:LNG) has risen 1.80% since October 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 1.80% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.19, from 1.3 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 38 investors sold LNG shares while 139 reduced holdings. 48 funds opened positions while 149 raised stakes. 225.76 million shares or 0.36% less from 226.57 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Reaves W H owns 0.01% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 3,500 shares. Great West Life Assurance Can holds 195,928 shares. Exchange Cap Mngmt Inc invested in 9,904 shares. Nwq Investment Company Ltd has 0.66% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Quantitative Systematic Strategies Ltd Llc holds 0.09% or 6,859 shares. Moreover, Keybank National Association Oh has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 4,041 shares. Tarbox Family Office Inc has 0% invested in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) for 11 shares. Columbus Hill Mgmt LP reported 0.13% in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG). Tortoise Advisors Ltd reported 8.05 million shares. Macquarie Limited owns 2.35M shares. Salient Capital Advsr Limited Com holds 4.29% or 2.55M shares. Jcic Asset Mngmt stated it has 75 shares. Natl Registered Investment Advisor Inc, a Texas-based fund reported 7,630 shares. First Allied Advisory Services Inc reported 7,160 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. 131,361 were accumulated by Raymond James & Assocs.

More notable recent Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: "Cheniere Energy (NYSEMKT:LNG) Has A Mountain Of Debt – Yahoo Finance" on September 11, 2019

Analysts await Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report earnings on November, 12. They expect $-0.38 earnings per share, up 49.33% or $0.37 from last year’s $-0.75 per share. After $-0.36 actual earnings per share reported by Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.56% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Healthcare – Top 5 Gainers / Losers – Seeking Alpha" on October 04, 2019