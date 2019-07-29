Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) EPS Estimated At $-0.38; Arts Way Manufacturing Co (ARTW) Sentiment Is 0.5

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 29.63% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -154.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 3.24% or $0.12 during the last trading session, reaching $3.58. About 70,999 shares traded. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has declined 63.66% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.09% the S&P500. Some Historical MRSN News: 28/03/2018 – MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC – ENROLLMENT ON TRACK FOR PHASE 1 TRIAL OF XMT-1522 PATIENTS WITH ADVANCED TUMORS EXPRESSING HER2; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Bd of Directors Leadership With Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Utah and Retired Chief Medical Officer of Amgen; 19/03/2018 – Mersana Strengthens Board of Directors Leadership with Appointment of Willard H. Dere, M.D., Professor at the University of Uta; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA THERAPEUTICS INC – INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD FROM 7 TO 8 DIRECTORS, APPOINTED WILLARD H. DERE TO SERVE AS CLASS l DIRECTOR; 25/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 21/04/2018 – DJ Mersana Therapeutics Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (MRSN); 16/04/2018 – AstraZeneca Presents lmfinzi (durvalumab) Plus tremelimumab Combination Data at AACR Annual Meeting; 28/03/2018 – MERSANA THERAPEUTICS – EXPECTS CASH, CASH EQUIVALENTS AND MARKETABLE SECURITIES WILL ENABLE CO TO FUND OPERATING PLAN THROUGH AT LEAST MID-2019; 14/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 28/03/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 61c

Arts Way Manufacturing Co Inc (ARTW) investors sentiment decreased to 0.5 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.50, from 1 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 3 active investment managers increased and started new positions, while 6 sold and trimmed holdings in Arts Way Manufacturing Co Inc. The active investment managers in our database now hold: 152,782 shares, up from 140,286 shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of active investment managers holding Arts Way Manufacturing Co Inc in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 3 Increased: 2 New Position: 1.

The stock increased 3.90% or $0.08 during the last trading session, reaching $2.13. About 11 shares traded. Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. (ARTW) has declined 14.40% since July 29, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.83% the S&P500.

Bank Of New York Mellon Corp holds 0% of its portfolio in Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. for 14,101 shares. Blackrock Inc. owns 304 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Bridgeway Capital Management Inc has 0% invested in the company for 30,000 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Morgan Stanley, a New York-based fund reported 37,920 shares.

Art's-Way Manufacturing Co., Inc. makes and sells agricultural equipment, specialized modular science buildings, and steel cutting tools. The company has market cap of $9.14 million. The firm operates through three divisions: Agricultural Products, Modular Buildings, and Tools. It currently has negative earnings. The Agricultural Products segment offers specialized farm machineries, including portable and stationary animal feed processing equipment and related attachments; hay and forage equipment; portable grain augers; manure spreaders; sugar beet harvesting equipment; land maintenance equipment; moldboard plows; potato harvesters; reels for combines and swathers; snow and silage blowers; and after-market service parts under the ArtÂ’s-Way, Miller Pro, Roda, M&W, Badger, and UHC by ArtÂ’s-Way brands.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology firm that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company has market cap of $170.83 million. The firm develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It currently has negative earnings. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522.

