Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Contrasting side by side

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.82 N/A -2.79 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Table 1 showcases the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides us Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio stands at 6.2. The Current Ratio of rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc. is 3.3 and its Quick Ratio is has 3.3. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better equipped to clear short and long-term obligations than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.