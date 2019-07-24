Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) Comparing side by side

As Biotechnology companies, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TRVI) are our subject to contrast. And more specifically their dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.76 N/A -2.79 0.00 Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 8 0.00 N/A -1.66 0.00

Demonstrates Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Trevi Therapeutics Inc. earnings per share (EPS), gross revenue and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 hightlights the return on assets, net margins and return on equity of the two companies.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Trevi Therapeutics Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 3.3 and 3.3 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

Roughly 59.9% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are held by institutional investors while 0% of Trevi Therapeutics Inc. are owned by institutional investors.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% Trevi Therapeutics Inc. 5.47% 0% 0% 0% 0% 10.01%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. was more bullish than Trevi Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Trevi Therapeutics Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.