Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) Contrasting side by side

We are comparing Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Translate Bio Inc. (NASDAQ:TBIO) on their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation. They both are Biotechnology companies, competing one another.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.53 N/A -2.79 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 9 158.48 N/A -2.17 0.00

Table 1 showcases the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Translate Bio Inc. 0.00% 0% -47.9%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Translate Bio Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 10.5 and 10.5 respectively. Translate Bio Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Recommendations

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. Recommendations and Ratings are available on the next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Translate Bio Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Competitively the average target price of Translate Bio Inc. is $21, which is potential 133.07% upside.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Translate Bio Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 59.9% respectively. On the other hand, insiders owned about 31.15% of Translate Bio Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% Translate Bio Inc. 11.68% -8.11% 41.19% 60.31% 0% 38.93%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has bigger growth than Translate Bio Inc.

Summary

Translate Bio Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 8 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Translate Bio, Inc., a messenger RNA therapeutics company, engages in developing medicines to treat diseases caused by protein or gene dysfunction. It is developing MRT5005 that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of cystic fibrosis; and MRT5201 for the treatment of ornithine transcarbamylase deficiency. It has strategic alliances with Sanofi Pasteur. The company was formerly known as RaNA Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Translate Bio, Inc. in June 2017. Translate Bio, Inc. was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.