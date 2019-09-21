Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO) Comparing side by side

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp (NASDAQ:MITO), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will compare their profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.90 N/A -1.55 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 12 0.00 N/A -13.49 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0.00% 0% 0%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.3 and 0.3 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp.

Analyst Recommendations

In next table is shown Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s ratings and recommendations.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 0 0 1 3.00

On the other hand, Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp’s potential upside is 366.56% and its consensus target price is $30.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp has shares owned by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 14.8%.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp 3.31% -2.5% -13.7% 0% 0% 5.04%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp had bullish trend.

Summary

Stealth BioTherapeutics Corp beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.