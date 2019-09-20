Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA) Contrasting side by side

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Savara Inc. (NASDAQ:SVRA), both competing one another are Biotechnology companies. We will contrast their risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.97 N/A -1.55 0.00 Savara Inc. 6 0.00 N/A -1.36 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Savara Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Savara Inc. 0.00% -45.6% -32.6%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Savara Inc. are 12.1 and 12.1 respectively. Savara Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Institutional investors owned 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares and 44.9% of Savara Inc. shares. Insiders Comparatively, owned 1.1% of Savara Inc. shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Savara Inc. -1.55% -5.93% -76.42% -66.04% -77.34% -66.45%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Savara Inc.

Summary

On 4 of the 7 factors Savara Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Savara Inc., a clinical-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel therapies for the treatment of serious or life-threatening rare respiratory diseases. Its product pipeline comprises AeroVanc, a Phase III ready inhaled formulation of vancomycin for the treatment of persistent methicillin-resistant staphylococcus aureus and lung infection in cystic fibrosis patients; Molgradex, a Phase II/III stage inhaled granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor for the treatment of autoimmune pulmonary alveolar proteinosis; and Aironite, an inhaled nebulized sodium nitrite solution to treat heart failure with preserved ejection fraction. The company is headquartered in Austin, Texas.