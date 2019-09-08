Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS) Comparison side by side

This is therefore a comparing of the dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, earnings and valuation, institutional ownership in Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and OncoSec Medical Incorporated (NASDAQ:ONCS). The two are both Biotechnology companies that compete with one another.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 2.41 N/A -1.55 0.00 OncoSec Medical Incorporated 4 0.00 N/A -6.08 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on assets, return on equity and net margins of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 0.00% -149.9% -115.8%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor OncoSec Medical Incorporated are 5 and 5 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 17.3% of OncoSec Medical Incorporated are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, OncoSec Medical Incorporated has 1.1% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% OncoSec Medical Incorporated 1.36% -10.8% -60.16% -75.22% -82.3% -65.16%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats on 7 of the 7 factors OncoSec Medical Incorporated.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, designs, develops, and commercializes gene therapies, therapeutics, and proprietary medical approaches to stimulate and guide an anti-tumor immune response for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the ImmunoPulse IL-12, which is in Phase II clinical trial for various indications, including metastatic melanoma and triple negative breast cancer. ImmunoPulse is an electroporation delivery device used in combination with the companyÂ’s therapeutic product candidates, including DNA plasmids that encode for immunologically active agents, and to deliver the therapeutic directly into the tumor and promote an inflammatory response against the cancer. The company also has completed two Phase II studies for products, such as OMS-I100 in metastatic melanoma and OMS-I110 in merkel cell carcinoma. It has a clinical collaboration with the University of California, San Francisco to evaluate the safety and efficacy of ImmunoPulse IL-12 in combination with KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in patients with low tumor-infiltrating lymphocyte; and a clinical trial collaboration and supply agreement with MSD International GmbH to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's ImmuoPulse IL-12 with MerckÂ’s anti-PD-1 therapy KEYTRUDA (pembrolizumab) in a Phase II clinical trial referred to as PISCES. The company was formerly known as NetVentory Solutions Inc. and changed its name to OncoSec Medical Incorporated in March 2011. OncoSec Medical Incorporated was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.