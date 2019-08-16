Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) Contrasting side by side

This is a contrast between Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Novan Inc. (NASDAQ:NOVN) based on their profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation. The two companies are Biotechnology and they also compete with each other.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.96 N/A -1.55 0.00 Novan Inc. 2 9.50 N/A -0.56 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Novan Inc. 0.00% 0% -49.7%

Liquidity

6.2 and 6.2 are the respective Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. Its rival Novan Inc.’s Current and Quick Ratios are 0.7 and 0.7 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has a better chance of clearing its pay short and long-term debts than Novan Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Novan Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 5.5% respectively. Comparatively, 2.4% are Novan Inc.’s share held by insiders.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Novan Inc. 1.15% -2.59% 119.17% 97.74% -2.59% 216.87%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bearish trend while Novan Inc. had bullish trend.

Summary

Novan Inc. beats on 4 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Novan, Inc., a clinical-stage drug development company, focuses on the development and commercialization of nitric oxide-based therapies in dermatology. Its lead product candidate is SB204, a cosmetically elegant topical gel that targets multiple mechanisms of action for the treatment of acne vulgaris. The companyÂ’s product candidates also include SB206, SB208, and SB414, which are targeted toward the treatment of either a specific microorganism or inflammatory components of disease pathology. The company has a license agreement with Sato Pharmaceutical Co., Ltd. Novan, Inc. was founded in 2006 and is headquartered in Morrisville, North Carolina.