Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and valuation.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.97 N/A -1.55 0.00 Immunic Inc. 12 0.00 N/A -34.26 0.00

Table 1 shows top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 represents Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Immunic Inc. (NASDAQ:IMUX)’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Immunic Inc. 0.00% -235.3% -182.3%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio is 6.2 while its Quick Ratio is 6.2. On the competitive side is, Immunic Inc. which has a 7 Current Ratio and a 7 Quick Ratio. Immunic Inc. is better positioned to pay off short and long-term obligations compared to Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Roughly 79.4% of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. shares are owned by institutional investors while 1.6% of Immunic Inc. are owned by institutional investors. Competitively, insiders own roughly 0.3% of Immunic Inc.’s shares.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Immunic Inc. 1.94% 21.1% 2.94% 71.52% -95.65% 83.31%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while Immunic Inc. has 83.31% stronger performance.

Summary

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Immunic Inc. on 4 of the 7 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.