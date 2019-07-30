Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) Comparison side by side

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Fortress Biotech Inc. (NASDAQ:FBIOP) have been rivals in the Biotechnology for quite some time. Below is a review of each business including various aspects such as profitability, analyst recommendations, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.53 N/A -2.79 0.00 Fortress Biotech Inc. 20 4.22 N/A -1.94 0.00

Table 1 shows the gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 shows the net margins, return on equity and return on assets of the two firms.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Fortress Biotech Inc. 0.00% 0% 0%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Fortress Biotech Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 59.9% and 0%.

Performance

In this table we show the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% Fortress Biotech Inc. 2.04% 6.99% 6.36% 26.98% -11.6% 39%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has stronger performance than Fortress Biotech Inc.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Fortress Biotech Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.