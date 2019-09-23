Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) Contrasting side by side

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:FPRX) are two firms in the Biotechnology that compete against each other. Below is a comparison of their analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Earnings and Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 4 1.88 N/A -1.55 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 8 10.41 N/A -4.50 0.00

Table 1 shows gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation of the two companies.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -54.9% -44.4%

Liquidity

The Current Ratio and a Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. are 6.2 and 6.2. Competitively, Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has 10.4 and 10.4 for Current and Quick Ratio. Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s better ability to pay short and long-term obligations than Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Analyst Ratings

Recommendations and Ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. can be find in next table.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 1 3.00

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. on the other hand boasts of a $24 consensus target price and a 358.89% potential upside.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. has shares held by institutional investors as follows: 79.4% and 82.5%. Comparatively, insiders own roughly 1.9% of Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.’s shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. -3.58% -19.02% -53.29% -54.74% -66.02% -45.05%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s stock price has smaller decline than Five Prime Therapeutics Inc.

Summary

Five Prime Therapeutics Inc. beats on 5 of the 8 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.