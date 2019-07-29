Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) Contrasting side by side

Both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. (NYSE:EBS) are Biotechnology companies, competing one another. We will compare their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.53 N/A -2.79 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 52 2.62 N/A 0.73 62.31

Table 1 demonstrates Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 demonstrates the return on equity, net margins and return on assets of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0.00% 4.3% 2.5%

Liquidity

The current Quick Ratio of Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is 6.2 while its Current Ratio is 6.2. Meanwhile, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a Current Ratio of 2.1 while its Quick Ratio is 1.3. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. is better positioned to pay off its short-term and long-term debts than Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the delivered recommendations and ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 Emergent BioSolutions Inc. 0 2 2 2.50

Competitively Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has a consensus target price of $69.5, with potential upside of 59.51%.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Emergent BioSolutions Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 85% respectively. Competitively, Emergent BioSolutions Inc. has 3.8% of it’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% Emergent BioSolutions Inc. -5.12% -14.46% -31.1% -33.02% -11.29% -23.68%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while Emergent BioSolutions Inc. had bearish trend.

Summary

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. beats Mersana Therapeutics Inc. on 6 of the 9 factors.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

Emergent BioSolutions Inc. focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of medical countermeasures that address public health threats. Its products address public health threats primarily chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive-related threats, as well as infectious diseases. The companyÂ’s marketed products include BioThrax, an anthrax vaccine; Anthrasil, a polyclonal antibody for the treatment of inhalational anthrax; BAT (Botulism Antitoxin Heptavalent) for the treatment of botulinum disease; vaccinia immune globulin intravenous that addresses adverse events from smallpox vaccination; reactive skin decontamination lotion kit for the removal or neutralization of chemical warfare agents; and Trobigard, an auto-injector device designed for intramuscular self-injection of atropine sulfate and obidoxime chloride. Its investigational stage product candidates include NuThrax, a next generation anthrax vaccine; UV-4B for dengue and influenza infections; GC-072 for Burkholderia pseudomallei; FLU-IG (NP025), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat seasonal influenza; ZIKA-IG (NP024), a human polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed as a prophylaxis for Zika infections; and FILOV (NP026), an equine polyclonal antibody therapeutic being developed to treat Ebola infections. In addition, the company provides contract manufacturing services to third-party customers. Emergent BioSolutions, Inc. was founded in 1998 and is headquartered in Gaithersburg, Maryland.