Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE) Comparison side by side

As Biotechnology businesses, Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and Dare Bioscience Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE), are affected by compare. This especially applies to their analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, risk, dividends, earnings and valuation.

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 2.68 N/A -1.55 0.00 Dare Bioscience Inc. 1 0.00 N/A -1.06 0.00

In table 1 we can see Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Profitability

Table 2 has Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc.’s return on assets, net margins and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% Dare Bioscience Inc. 0.00% -150.1% -130.6%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor Dare Bioscience Inc. are 4.2 and 4.2 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to Dare Bioscience Inc.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and Dare Bioscience Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 79.4% and 8.2% respectively. Insiders Competitively, held 0.8% of Dare Bioscience Inc. shares.

Performance

Here are the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. -8.62% -16.47% -30.83% -23.58% -68.89% -14.22% Dare Bioscience Inc. 2.17% -6.1% -25.07% -3.97% -31.58% 7.85%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. has -14.22% weaker performance while Dare Bioscience Inc. has 7.85% stronger performance.

Summary

On 5 of the 7 factors Mersana Therapeutics Inc. beats Dare Bioscience Inc.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc. develops and commercializes product for womenÂ’s reproductive health, Ovaprene. The company was incorporated in 2015 and is based in La Jolla, California.