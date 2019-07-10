Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (MRSN) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) Contrasting side by side

We will be comparing the differences between Mersana Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAG) as far as analyst recommendations, profitability, risk, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings and valuation are concerned. The two businesses are rivals in the Biotechnology industry.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 5 3.91 N/A -2.79 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 13 0.75 N/A -4.92 0.00

Table 1 shows the top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Profitability

Table 2 provides Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s net margins, return on assets and return on equity.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0.00% -57.5% -27.9% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0.00% -8.8% -4.3%

Liquidity

Mersana Therapeutics Inc.’s Current Ratio and Quick Ratio are 6.2 and 6.2 respectively. The Current Ratio and Quick Ratio of its competitor AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are 3.2 and 3 respectively. Mersana Therapeutics Inc. therefore has a better chance of paying off short and long-term obligations compared to AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Analyst Ratings

The next table highlights the shown recommendations and ratings for Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Rating Score Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 0 0 0 0.00 AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 0 2 0 2.00

Competitively the consensus price target of AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. is $13.5, which is potential 40.04% upside.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

The shares of both Mersana Therapeutics Inc. and AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. are owned by institutional investors at 59.9% and 0% respectively. Competitively, 2.9% are AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s share owned by insiders.

Performance

In this table we provide the Weekly, Monthly, Quarterly, Half Yearly, Yearly and YTD Performance of both pretenders.

Performance (W) Performance (M) Performance (Q) Performance (HY) Performance (Y) Performance (YTD) Mersana Therapeutics Inc. 7.14% 27.93% -5.51% -2.12% -63.66% 47.06% AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. 3.45% -8.81% -28.41% -36.15% -50.37% -25.02%

For the past year Mersana Therapeutics Inc. had bullish trend while AMAG Pharmaceuticals Inc. had bearish trend.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology company that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. has strategic alliances with Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited; Merck Serono; and Asana BioSciences. The company was formerly known as Nanopharma Corp. and changed its name to Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. in November 2005. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a biopharmaceutical company, manufactures, develops, and commercializes therapeutics for womenÂ’s health, anemia management, and cancer supportive care in the United States. It markets Makena, a hydroxyprogesterone caproate injection to reduce the risk of preterm birth in women pregnant with a single baby who have a history of singleton spontaneous preterm birth; Feraheme (ferumoxytol), an intravenous iron replacement therapeutic agent for the treatment of iron deficiency anemia in adult patients with chronic kidney disease; and MuGard Mucoadhesive Oral Wound Rinse for the management of oral mucocitis/stomatiits and various types of oral wounds. The company also offers Cord Blood Registry services that are related to the collection, processing, and storage of umbilical cord blood and cord tissue units for pregnant women and their families. In addition, it has a option agreement with Velo to acquire the rights to digoxin immune fab, a polyclonal antibody in clinical development for the treatment of severe preeclampsia in pregnant women. The company sells Feraheme to authorized wholesalers and specialty distributors. It has a license agreement with Palatin Technologies, Inc. to research, develop, and commercialize Rekynda, an investigational product designed to be an on-demand treatment for hypoactive sexual desire disorder in pre-menopausal women, as well as with Endoceutics, Inc. to develop and commercialize pharmaceutical products with dehydroepiandrosterone; and development and license agreement with Antares Pharma, Inc. to develop, use, sell, and offer for sale and import and export the Makena auto-injector. AMAG Pharmaceuticals, Inc. was founded in 1981 and is headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts.