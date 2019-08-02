Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (MRSN) Analysts See $-0.38 EPS; Aureus Asset Management Lowered Zoetis Class A (ZTS) Holding By $1.84 Million

Analysts expect Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) to report $-0.38 EPS on August, 13.They anticipate $0.16 EPS change or 29.63% from last quarter’s $-0.54 EPS. After having $0.70 EPS previously, Mersana Therapeutics, Inc.’s analysts see -154.29% EPS growth. The stock decreased 1.96% or $0.07 during the last trading session, reaching $3.51. About 8,943 shares traded. Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRSN) has declined 68.89% since August 2, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 68.89% the S&P500. Some Historical MRSN News: 14/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics 1Q Loss/Shr 54c; 17/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presents Preclinical Data Further Demonstrating Differentiating Aspects of Its ADC Platform Technology at AACR 2018; 19/03/2018 – MERSANA STRENGTHENS BOARD OF DIRECTORS LEADERSHIP WITH APPOINTMENT OF WILLARD H. DERE, M.D., PROFESSOR AT THE UNIVERSITY OF UTAH AND RETIRED CHIEF MEDICAL OFFICER OF AMGEN; 28/03/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics 4Q Loss/Shr 61c; 17/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Presenting at Conference Jun 4; 17/05/2018 – INNATE PHARMA : Preliminary activity observed of the combination of monalizumab and durvalumab in patients with colorectal cancer; 25/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics Closes Above 200-Day Average: Technicals; 25/05/2018 – IMFINZI® (Durvalumab) Significantly Improves Overall Survival in the Phase lll Pacific Trial for Unresectable Stage lll Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer; 10/04/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics at Deutsche Bank Conference May 8; 07/05/2018 – Mersana Therapeutics to Host Conference Call Announcing First Quarter 2018 Financial Results and Business Updates

Aureus Asset Management Llc decreased Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS) stake by 9.12% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Aureus Asset Management Llc sold 18,390 shares as Zoetis Inc. Class A (ZTS)’s stock rose 12.87%. The Aureus Asset Management Llc holds 183,211 shares with $18.44 million value, down from 201,601 last quarter. Zoetis Inc. Class A now has $55.46B valuation. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $115.88. About 352,343 shares traded. Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) has risen 35.98% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 35.98% the S&P500. Some Historical ZTS News: 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics company Abaxis for $2bn; 10/05/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : COWEN AND COMPANY RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $90 FROM $85; 16/05/2018 – Zoetis to buy veterinary diagnostics firm Abaxis for $1.9 bln; 27/03/2018 – Cramer also sits down with the CEOs of Kohl’s and Zoetis; 15/05/2018 – Anatara Announces Exclusive Global License Agreement with Zoetis; 16/05/2018 – MOODY’S SAYS ZOETIS’ PURCHASE OF ABAXIS IS CREDIT NEGATIVE; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS SEES DEAL IMPACTING 2018 REPORTED EARNINGS; 26/04/2018 – Zoetis to Expand Animal Vaccine Research and Manufacturing in Suzhou, China; 19/03/2018 – ZOETIS INC ZTS.N : MORGAN STANLEY CUTS TO EQUAL-WEIGHT FROM OVERWEIGHT; 16/05/2018 – ZOETIS TO BUY ABAXIS FOR US $83/SHR IN CASH

Among 9 analysts covering Zoetis (NYSE:ZTS), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Zoetis had 14 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) earned “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus on Monday, July 22. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cantor Fitzgerald. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 22 by BMO Capital Markets. As per Tuesday, April 2, the company rating was maintained by Credit Suisse. The rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform” on Monday, February 25. The firm earned “Neutral” rating on Monday, July 1 by Bank of America. The rating was initiated by SunTrust with “Hold” on Tuesday, March 19. Craig Hallum maintained it with “Buy” rating and $132 target in Tuesday, June 25 report. The stock has “Hold” rating by UBS on Wednesday, March 20. BMO Capital Markets maintained the stock with “Market Perform” rating in Thursday, May 9 report.

Analysts await Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) to report earnings on August, 6 before the open. They expect $0.82 earnings per share, up 6.49% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.77 per share. ZTS’s profit will be $392.48 million for 35.33 P/E if the $0.82 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.88 actual earnings per share reported by Zoetis Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -6.82% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.15, from 1.03 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 56 investors sold ZTS shares while 257 reduced holdings. 94 funds opened positions while 274 raised stakes. 414.06 million shares or 2.73% less from 425.68 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Strs Ohio has 0.26% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Nomura Hldg reported 319,848 shares. M&T Retail Bank accumulated 361,008 shares. 9,620 are owned by Pettee Investors. Schroder Inv Management has invested 0.01% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Amf Pensionsforsakring reported 403,388 shares. King Luther Cap Corp holds 1.48% or 1.92 million shares. Korea owns 317,724 shares. Cap Innovations Ltd Llc has invested 1.56% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Fayez Sarofim Company accumulated 235,672 shares. New England Rech And Mgmt has 1.23% invested in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). Canandaigua Bank & Trust Tru holds 0.47% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) for 24,215 shares. Ubs Asset Mngmt Americas Inc has invested 0% of its portfolio in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS). 27 were reported by Jnba. Jacobs And Ca invested 1.91% in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS).

Since February 14, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 1 sale for $563,255 activity. Lewis Clinton A. Jr. also sold $563,255 worth of Zoetis Inc. (NYSE:ZTS) shares.

Mersana Therapeutics, Inc. is a biotechnology firm that discovers, engineers, and develops antibody drug conjugates to cure various cancers. The company has market cap of $167.49 million. The firm develops immune conjugate therapies to create drugs that enhance patientsÂ’ lives. It currently has negative earnings. It offers XMT-1522, a drug therapy for tumor models that express relatively low amounts of the HER2 protein; and human anti-HER2 antibody used in XMT-1522.

