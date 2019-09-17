Merriman Wealth Management Upped Its Ak Stl Hldg (AKS) Holding by $4.60 Million as Stock Rose; As Alexion Pharmaceuticals (ALXN) Stock Declined, Eulav Asset Management Increased Stake

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in Ak Stl Hldg Corp (AKS) by 4.99% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 200,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 21.03% . The institutional investor held 4.21M shares of the steel and iron ore company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $99.75M, up from 4.01M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Ak Stl Hldg Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $846.33 million market cap company. The stock decreased 4.46% or $0.125 during the last trading session, reaching $2.675. About 5.88M shares traded. AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) has declined 47.39% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.39% the S&P500. Some Historical AKS News: 10/05/2018 – AK Steel Research and Innovation Team Receives Award from Auto/Steel Partnership For Contribution to Research on Innovative Lightweight Steel Solutions; 12/04/2018 – AK Steel Chief Executive Officer Roger Newport Testifies in Support of the Administration’s Actions on Section 232; 01/05/2018 – AKS, U.S. STEEL FALL AFTER U.S. EXTENDS TEMPORARY TARIFF RELIEF; 05/03/2018 AA, RS, $MT.NL and 2 more: JUST IN: Republican leaders say they aren’t ruling out action in response to the threatened Trump tariffs on steel and aluminum. – ! $MT.NL $AA $RS $X $AKS; 08/03/2018 – AK Steel Applauds President Trump’s Announcement of a 25 Percent Tariff on Imported Steel Under Section 232; 30/05/2018 – AK Steel Launches TRAN-COR® X — New Grain Oriented Electrical Steel for Power Transformers; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Expects Market Conditions Will Strengthen in 2Q vs 1Q; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel 1Q Adjusted Ebitda $118.7M; 01/05/2018 – AK STEEL CEO ROGER NEWPORT SPEAKS AT INDUSTRY CONFERENCE; 30/04/2018 – AK Steel Sees 2Q Flat-Rolled Shipments Up 5%-7% vs 1Q

Eulav Asset Management increased its stake in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc (ALXN) by 1.94% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eulav Asset Management bought 5,000 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.54% . The institutional investor held 262,200 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $34.34M, up from 257,200 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eulav Asset Management who had been investing in Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.26B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.33% or $0.36 during the last trading session, reaching $108.18. About 865,552 shares traded. Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) has declined 13.85% since September 17, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.85% the S&P500. Some Historical ALXN News: 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s second rare blood disorder drug could fortify future revenue; 15/03/2018 – Alexion’s rare blood disorder drug succeeds in late-stage study; 16/04/2018 – APELLIS – IN H2 2018, PLANS TO INITIATE A PHASE 3 TRIAL IN 70 PATIENTS WITH PNH VS TREATMENT WITH APL-2 MONOTHERAPY TO TREATMENT WITH ECULIZUMAB; 15/03/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – SAFETY PROFILE OF ALXN1210 CONSISTENT WITH THAT SEEN FOR SOLIRIS; 20/04/2018 – Alexion Provides Statement on Superior Court of Justice (STJ) Decision in Brazil Involving Soliris® (Eculizumab); 11/04/2018 – Alexion to buy Swedish biotech Wilson Therapeutics for $855 mln; 16/05/2018 – ALEXION PUBLISHES A SUPPLEMENT TO OFFER DOCUMENT ON RECOMMENDED; 26/04/2018 – Alexion Pharmaceuticals 1Q Net $249.1M; 26/04/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC SEES 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $6.75 TO $6.90; 25/05/2018 – ALEXION PHARMACEUTICALS INC – TO GIVE WILSON’S SHAREHOLDERS ADDITIONAL TIME TO ACCEPT OFFER, CO HAS EXTENDED ACCEPTANCE PERIOD UNTIL JUNE 8, 2018

More notable recent Alexion Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: "Market Close Report: NASDAQ Composite index closes at 7,991.39 down -28.82 points – Nasdaq" on August 22, 2019, also Streetinsider.com with their article: "Amgen (AMGN)/Alexion Pharma (NASDAQ: ALXN) engaged in rather protracted and nasty legal fight over biosimilar Soliris in Europe – Adam Feurstein – StreetInsider.com" published on August 22, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: "3 Reasons Why Amgen Could Actually Acquire Alexion – Nasdaq" on August 24, 2019.

Eulav Asset Management, which manages about $2.35 billion and $2.67B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Canadian Natl Ry Co (NYSE:CNI) by 3,900 shares to 197,900 shares, valued at $18.30M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc (NASDAQ:JAZZ) by 11,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 45,000 shares, and cut its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW).

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Ishares Inc by 19,222 shares to 20,562 shares, valued at $11.38M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 1,347 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 26,491 shares, and cut its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

More notable recent AK Steel Holding Corporation (NYSE:AKS) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: "Hold Off On AK Steel – Seeking Alpha" on May 03, 2019, also Bizjournals.com with their article: "AK Steel laying off 260 employees in plant closure – Cincinnati Business Courier" published on September 06, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: "Analyst Endorses ArcelorMittal: What You Need to Know – Yahoo Finance" on September 03, 2019.

