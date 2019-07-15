Merriman Wealth Management Stake in Amazon Com (AMZN) Lowered by $425,420 as Market Value Rose; Gsi Technology (GSIT) Holder Roumell Asset Management Trimmed Its Position by $535,318 as Stock Declined

Merriman Wealth Management Llc decreased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 5.92% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc sold 239 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.09% with the market. The institutional investor held 3,795 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.76 million, down from 4,034 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $990.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.50% or $9.93 during the last trading session, reaching $2011. About 2.51M shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 16.83% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.40% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 28/03/2018 – Trump wants to ‘go after’ Amazon over taxes, but others in government could settle the issue for him; 20/05/2018 – Inside Seattle’s Amazon Tax and Showdown Over Housing (Podcast); 07/05/2018 – Telsey Advisory Group initiates Amazon coverage at outperform, saying the e-commerce giant should capture 9.6 percent of total retail sales by 2020; 05/03/2018 – ChainStore [Reg]: Report: Amazon stops selling Google’s Nest smart home line–but not by choice; 19/04/2018 – Amazon’s Other Jeff Talks About AI Ambitions, Robots, and Trump; 01/05/2018 – Jeff Bezos plays games “here and there” but the CEO of Twitch wouldn’t call him a gamer; 25/03/2018 – As Amazon Steps Up Tax Collections, Some Cities Are Left Out; 20/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services launches ‘blockchain templates’; 26/04/2018 – Altair Nominated for Amazon Web Services (AWS) Industrial Software Competency; 02/05/2018 – Amazon is sponsoring a horse with the same name as its audiobook company

Roumell Asset Management Llc decreased its stake in Gsi Technology (GSIT) by 14.38% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Roumell Asset Management Llc sold 76,474 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.77% while stock markets rallied. The hedge fund held 455,152 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.54 million, down from 531,626 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Roumell Asset Management Llc who had been investing in Gsi Technology for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $192.29 million market cap company. The stock decreased 1.87% or $0.16 during the last trading session, reaching $8.4. About 86,774 shares traded or 13.49% up from the average. GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) has risen 1.94% since July 15, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.49% the S&P500. Some Historical GSIT News: 21/05/2018 – GSI Technology Announces Participation in 8th Annual LD Micro Invitational; 21/04/2018 DJ GSI Technology Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (GSIT); 03/05/2018 – GSI Tech 4Q EPS 1c

More notable recent Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Consumer Sector Update for 07/08/2019: MDC, AMZN, KSS, BUD, WMT, MCD, DIS, CVS, KO – Nasdaq” on July 08, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Alibaba Stock Is Probably a Better Investment Than Amazon Stock – Nasdaq” published on July 11, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Even Worries over Disappointing Earnings Wonâ€™t Hold Facebook Stock Down – Nasdaq” on July 11, 2019. More interesting news about Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “iQiyi Stock Highlights the China-U.S. Divide – Nasdaq” published on July 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Stock Market News: Amazon Nears $1 Trillion Again; PayPal Gets an Unexpected Boost – The Motley Fool” with publication date: July 10, 2019.

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It has no change, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Alleghany De holds 2.41% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 28,500 shares. Ardevora Asset Mngmt Ltd Liability Partnership stated it has 0.81% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). New York-based Private Advsr has invested 0.59% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Mckinley Carter Wealth Inc reported 791 shares. Condor Cap Mngmt owns 1,647 shares. Beddow Mngmt holds 273 shares or 0.27% of its portfolio. Scotia Cap reported 48,130 shares or 1.1% of all its holdings. White Pine Investment has invested 0.12% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Inverness Counsel Llc holds 3.08% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) for 31,764 shares. Kj Harrison & Prtn reported 1.35% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Moreover, Golub Grp Ltd Liability Company has 0.07% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Cadence Cap Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.03% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Zweig owns 22,263 shares or 4.41% of their US portfolio. Toronto Dominion Bank holds 329,685 shares or 0.92% of its portfolio. Bar Harbor Services reported 280 shares.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $527.94M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (SCZ) by 119,582 shares to 146,571 shares, valued at $8.42 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Index Fds (VTV) by 60,418 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,222 shares, and has risen its stake in Ishares Tr (IWF).

Analysts await Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $5.28 EPS, up 4.14% or $0.21 from last year’s $5.07 per share. AMZN’s profit will be $2.60B for 95.22 P/E if the $5.28 EPS becomes a reality. After $7.09 actual EPS reported by Amazon.com, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.53% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Exclusive Interview With GSI Technology Management – Seeking Alpha” on September 28, 2016, also Globenewswire.com with their article: “GSI Technology, Inc. Reports Fourth-Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” published on May 02, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “GSI Technology, Inc. (GSIT) CEO Lee-Lean Shu on Q4 2019 Results – Earnings Call Transcript – Seeking Alpha” on May 05, 2019. More interesting news about GSI Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSIT) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “GSI Technology to Join the Russell 2000® and Russell 3000® Indexes – Nasdaq” published on July 01, 2019 as well as Globenewswire.com‘s news article titled: “GSI Technology, Inc. Reports Second-Quarter Fiscal 2019 Results – GlobeNewswire” with publication date: October 25, 2018.

Since January 25, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 2 sales for $638,354 activity. Lasserre Didier sold $81,479 worth of stock.

Roumell Asset Management Llc, which manages about $293.14M and $41.11M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Enzo Biochem Inc (NYSE:ENZ) by 794,040 shares to 1.90M shares, valued at $5.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing.