Merriman Wealth Management Raised Its Stake in At&T (T) by $1.53 Million as Shares Rose; Apple (AAPL) Shareholder Milestone Group Has Raised Position by $304,365

Merriman Wealth Management Llc increased its stake in At&T Inc (T) by 31.22% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Merriman Wealth Management Llc bought 4,589 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.59% . The institutional investor held 19,289 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $6.45 million, up from 14,700 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Merriman Wealth Management Llc who had been investing in At&T Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $269.35B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.59% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $36.86. About 4.09 million shares traded. AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) has risen 6.41% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.41% the S&P500. Some Historical T News: 27/04/2018 – AT&T INC – SHAREHOLDER PROPOSALS FOR LOBBYING REPORT AND INDEPENDENT CHAIRMAN WERE DEFEATED; 14/05/2018 – Ascend Capital Adds Time Warner, Exits AT&T, Cuts Mylan: 13F; 30/03/2018 – Time Warner: Dividend Payable May 1 With April 10 Record Date, Aligning Timing With AT&T Dividend Timing; 11/05/2018 – AT&T CEO says hiring Trump lawyer Michael Cohen was a ‘big mistake’; 05/04/2018 – AT&T REPORTS LAUNCH OF VRIO CORP.’S IPO; 05/04/2018 – AT&T Inc. Announces Launch Of Vrio Corp.’s Initial Public Offering; 22/03/2018 – Bigger AT&T would `squelch’ competition, says DoJ; 23/04/2018 – iPhone Blog: AT&T, Verizon investigated for eSIM antitrust after complaint by Apple; 11/05/2018 – The Daily Beast: EXCLUSIVE: It wasn’t just Michael Cohen–AT&T hit up other Trump allies, @lachlan reports; 18/04/2018 – AT&T’s Merger Boss Mocks U.S. Claim About Comcast Coordination

Milestone Group Inc increased its stake in Apple Inc (AAPL) by 11.08% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Milestone Group Inc bought 1,545 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.20% . The institutional investor held 15,495 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $3.07 million, up from 13,950 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Milestone Group Inc who had been investing in Apple Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $977.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.25% or $2.74 during the last trading session, reaching $216.22. About 7.93M shares traded. Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) has risen 12.18% since October 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 12.18% the S&P500. Some Historical AAPL News: 19/04/2018 – TSMC is the world’s largest semiconductor foundry company and manufactures chips for Apple and its component suppliers; 17/04/2018 – RUSSIAN COMMUNICATIONS WATCHDOG SAYS HAS SENT REQUESTS TO GOOGLE AND APPLE TO REMOVE TELEGRAM FROM THEIR APP STORES – INTERFAX; 04/04/2018 – Edmonton Jour: Apple working on curved iPhone screens, touchless gesture control; 02/05/2018 – Apple’s Services Growth a ‘Big Surprise’ for Loup’s Munster (Video); 18/05/2018 – Samsung Likely to Avoid $1 Billion Apple Fee (Audio); 01/05/2018 – Apple Sees 3Q Rev $51.5B-$53.5B; 04/04/2018 – Apple reportedly working on an iPhone with a curved screen and touchless gesture control; 05/03/2018 – Cyberparse: 911 recordings reveal Apple’s problem of employees walking into walls; 02/05/2018 – “Mad Money” host Jim Cramer highlights large share repurchase programs at Apple, Boeing and others; 15/03/2018 – With Qualcomm behind it, Broadcom looks to smaller deals

More notable recent AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “AT&T’s ‘Underperformance’ Has Been No Great Tragedy – Seeking Alpha” on September 13, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “AT&T Argues Back – Seeking Alpha” published on September 18, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “5 Top Stock Trades for Thursday: T, UBER, LYFT, IWM, RH – Yahoo Finance” on September 11, 2019. More interesting news about AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Elliott Management May Be Right About AT&T Stock – Yahoo Finance” published on September 12, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Will HBO Max Solve AT&T’s Retention Problem? – Motley Fool” with publication date: September 24, 2019.

Merriman Wealth Management Llc, which manages about $1.58B and $5.19B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Schwab Strategic Tr (SCHM) by 1,159 shares to 92,072 shares, valued at $52.88M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 740 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 6,029 shares, and cut its stake in Alphabet Inc.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.22 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 52 investors sold T shares while 539 reduced holdings. 121 funds opened positions while 665 raised stakes. 3.52 billion shares or 0.11% more from 3.52 billion shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Thomasville National Bank, a Georgia-based fund reported 86,823 shares. Park Corp Oh stated it has 639,378 shares. Nippon Life Invsts Americas Inc invested in 439,080 shares or 1.12% of the stock. Plante Moran Financial Advsrs Lc holds 19,313 shares or 0.2% of its portfolio. Shelton Cap owns 137,523 shares for 0.27% of their portfolio. Utd Automobile Association invested 0.36% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Roundview Cap Limited Liability Com has invested 0.48% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Plancorp Ltd Co stated it has 39,601 shares. Old National Bancshares In has invested 0.19% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Banque Pictet & Cie invested in 132,008 shares. Oakworth Capital Incorporated reported 28,625 shares. Ipg Advisors Lc has invested 0% in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T). Cadence Bancshares Na accumulated 0.69% or 53,064 shares. Whitnell And invested in 0.2% or 15,798 shares. Savings Bank Of Nova Scotia owns 0.58% invested in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) for 4.11 million shares.

More notable recent Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) news were published by: Seekingalpha.com which released: “Mac Pro production staying in US – Seeking Alpha” on September 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Apple Still Yields 8% – Seeking Alpha” published on September 30, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Look At Benzinga Pro’s Most-Searched Tickers For September 16, 2019 – Benzinga” on September 16, 2019. More interesting news about Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Apple in court over Irish tax bill – Seeking Alpha” published on September 16, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Loop sees good iPhone demand, low ASPs – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: October 03, 2019.